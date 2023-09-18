NASHUA -- One of several witnesses to a horrific, fiery crash that killed two motorcyclists on the Daniel Webster Highway Sunday afternoon approached the first police officer he saw and pointed toward two bodies lying on the highway.
"They're dead, and he hit them," the witness told Officer Michael Sullivan before turning and pointing to a bald man who, the witness said, was "the individual who had caused the collision," according to police reports and a prosecutor's synopsis of the series of events.
The driver of the pickup, George Palazzo Jr., 53, of Old Coach Road, was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a Class B felony.
Police said he crashed his 2022 Chevy Silverado into a motorcycle stopped at a red light at the intersection of Daniel Webster Highway and Independence Drive, formerly known as Veterans Drive.
The victims have been identified as Anthony Clayton, 68, and Sayira Muriel, 51.
According to police reports, the impact crushed the motorcycle, a 2002 Replica Rowe with Massachusetts plates, and launched the riders onto the pavement.
Witnesses told police a white pickup, later identified as belonging to Palazzo, began to turn north on Daniel Webster from Independence Drive when it "accelerated rapidly during the turn," causing its "tires to screech and break traction."
The out-of-control truck, witnesses said, "jumped and crossed the median," struck the motorcycle and "drove up over" the motorcycle and both riders.
The truck "continued forward while accelerating," witnesses told police -- "with the motorcycle and its occupants still entrapped underneath." They reported hearing "some type of explosion," at which point the truck burst into flames, sending a large plume of black smoke skyward.
According to police, Palazzo got out of the truck before getting back in and trying to drive away, but two passers-by used their vehicles to block the truck from leaving.
Police said that when asked what caused the collision, Palazzo told them that "he was hit head-on by the involved motorcycle." He told Sullivan he had consumed three mai tai cocktails at an Asian restaurant and had just left a nearby Mexican restaurant after having two margaritas.
During their conversation, Sullivan said Palazzo told him, "I don't want to go to prison ... I just want to die," according to police reports.
An emotional Palazzo, wearing a mask and orange Department of Corrections jumpsuit, sat hunched over during his arraignment Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court South. About 10 friends and family members watched from the back row.
Palazzo's attorney, Amanda Armillay, asked that Palazzo be released on a personal recognizance bond. She told Judge Charles Temple that her client is a family man who loves cooking and working in his wood shop. She said he took on the role of caregiver for his now-deceased father and assisted other elderly family members as well.
Armillay asked that Palazzo be put under house arrest, with the stipulation that he seek medical, mental health and substance use disorder treatment.
"Mr. Palazzo has no criminal history and has a very supportive family," Armillay said.
The judge ordered Palazzo to be held on preventive detention, noting the severity of the incident and the possibility that if released, Palazzo may present a danger to himself or others.
Temple left open the possibility that Palazzo could seek a bail hearing as his case proceeds.