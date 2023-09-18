Arraigned in fatal crash
Court officers direct George Palazzo Jr. to his seat at the defense table as he enters superior court in Nashua for arraignment Monday afternoon.

 By Dean Shalhoup Union Leader Correspondent

NASHUA -- One of several witnesses to a horrific, fiery crash that killed two motorcyclists on the Daniel Webster Highway Sunday afternoon approached the first police officer he saw and pointed toward two bodies lying on the highway.

"They're dead, and he hit them," the witness told Officer Michael Sullivan before turning and pointing to a bald man who, the witness said, was "the individual who had caused the collision," according to police reports and a prosecutor's synopsis of the series of events.