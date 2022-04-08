NASHUA -- In honor of Earth Day, the United Way of Greater Nashua invites donations of used electronics for its inaugural e-waste recycling event "United (w)E-Recycle" that will take place from April 22-29. The purpose of this event is twofold: 1) To help residents dispose of unused electronics safely and responsibly and 2) To collect working laptops for the United Way of Greater Nashua’s School Supply Pantry to give to students who don't have access to technology.
Donations can be dropped off at the United Way of Greater Nashua office on 20 Broad St, Nashua, from 3 to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends from April 22-29. The proceeds of all donations from Saturday, April 23 will benefit the Humane Society of Nashua while the proceeds from all other days will support the United Way of Greater Nashua’s School Supply Pantry.
Accepted donations include, but are not limited to, old computers, televisions, printers, mobile phones, tablets, or other electronic devices. To offset the associated expenses of recycling technology responsibly, there are suggested monetary donations; however, any financial donation is welcomed.
“The United (w)E-Recycle event recognizes that our core areas of focus – Health, Education, and Economic Mobility, are greatly impacted by the environment because climate change is a stress multiplier. For the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of all, we are using this opportunity to think environmentally through this Day of Caring. There are expenses to safely recycling old technology, but we do not want that to be a barrier to anyone. If the suggested donation is too much, make the donation you can and know that our amazing Day of Caring sponsors will be subsidizing the cost. Most importantly, get that clutter out of your house and safely disposed of.”