United Way of Nashua is looking for a large number of volunteers to help distribute food at its Pop Up Pantries around downtown Nashua this spring and summer.
The hours for this weekday project are from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 2 to 3:30 p.m. United Way distributes free fresh food outdoors from April 18 to Oct. 28.
Duties include helping clients select food, keeping track of how many families pick up food, and maintaining a line. Two volunteers will be assigned to each location.
If you would like to help, but can’t commit to every week, you can be an “on call” volunteer to fill in when people can’t make it. If you’d like to be on the “on call” list, please email sceaser@unitedwaynashua.org.
Below are the days and locations where help is needed.
Mondays, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Arlington Street Community Center;
Mondays, 2 to 3:30 p.m.: Sullivan Terrace;
Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: River Pines Mobile Home Park;
Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Nashua PAL;
Thursdays, 2 to 3:30 p.m.: Fairgrounds Elementary School;
Thursdays, 2 to 3:30 p.m.: Greater Nashua Dental Connection;
Fridays, 2 to 3:30 p.m.: Holman Stadium;
Note that the sign-up dates listed at the link are the first date you will be volunteering. When you sign up for the first date, that will indicate that you would like to sign up for all Mondays, Tuesdays, or Wednesdays, etc. at that time until the end of October.
