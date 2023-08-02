United Way volunteers collecting school supplies for pantry Provided by United Way of Greater Nashua Aug 2, 2023 Aug 2, 2023 Updated 2 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Each year, United Way of Greater Nashua holds a collection drive to restock their Rod Hansen/TAPP School Supply Pantry.The School Supply Pantry, located at the United Way office at 20 Broad St. in Nashua, is a collaboration between United Way of Greater Nashua and the Teachers and Paws Project.All educators based in the Greater Nashua area are invited to the pantry to pick up supplies for low-income students in their classrooms.United Way of Greater Nashua volunteers will collect donations on Aug. 5, 6, 12, and 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Staples stores in Nashua and Amherst.Donations of items will also be accepted at the United Way office at 20 Broad St. in Nashua. Donations may be left in the small school bus, provided by First Student, in the United Way parking lot.Companies can get involved by organizing their own drive and delivering the collected items to the United Way office during the days of the drive between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.Donations may also be sent to the United Way office or purchased through the link: https://tinyurl.com/UWGNSchoolSupply.For more information about this project, contact United Way at info@unitedwaynashua.org or 603-882-4011. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Bay State man charged with stalking former girlfriend Nashua's Mount Pleasant Elementary gets a reprieve Rindge man arrested in casing of missing rental truck Nashua CCC to add air traffic control and airport management degree courses Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT