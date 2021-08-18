Some downtown merchants are calling for an end to expanded outdoor dining along Nashua’s Main Street, saying space taken up by now-empty tables would be better used for parking.
“There is no one occupying these spaces. It has served its time. It has done its purpose,” said Philip Bouchard, of Corriveau Insurance Agency at 115 Main St.
Since March, traffic flow on Main Street has been narrowed by one lane on each side to afford space for outdoor tables behind concrete barriers.
“It is really creating a lot of chaotic traffic jams. Our customers are very frustrated because of the parking,” said Gary Wingate, of Wingate’s Pharmacy at 129 Main St.
Wingate said several restaurants no longer use the barricaded space, and outside tables remain vacant throughout the evening.
About three-quarters of the people in an informal survey by retailers said they are avoiding the downtown area because of the traffic on Main Street, Wingate said.
Customers are frustrated and retail business is down, according to Wingate. Like Bouchard, he said expanded outdoor dining no longer makes sense.
Restaurant owners say outdoor dining has been a tremendous help during challenging times, giving patrons who might not be comfortable eating indoors a healthy, safe alternative.
“It has been extremely beneficial. People have been loving it. We are full almost every night,” said Elissa Drift, general manager at Stella Blu.
Because Stella Blu is a small establishment with limited seating, Drift said the expanded outdoor dining has been invaluable throughout the past year.
“For us, it has been perfect,” she said.
Most restaurants feel the same way, she said.
“It is popular, and I would suggest a majority of folks in the downtown and outside of downtown like the barriers,” said Tim Cummings, economic development director.
Cummings said those opposed to continuing the expanded restaurant seating are in the minority.
People are still interested in eating outside, Cummings said, though some restaurants might not have enough staff to wait on all the outside tables right now.
Bob Resch, of Nashua, said the barriers are hurting his business.
“I am an Uber driver in Nashua, and I can tell you I have never seen so much traffic downtown,” Resch said.
Resch, who complained about the difficulty of dropping off and picking up people downtown, said the barriers should come down.
As the city begins a downtown parking study, Alderman Ernest Jette said the situation should be studied thoroughly to determine whether all of the expanded dining space is warranted.
“I have seen the tables pretty much empty, and I have seen the traffic really, really backed up,” Jette said.
Vehicles sometimes block intersections and motorists are unable to turn onto Main Street from the side streets because of the congestion, Jette said.