Nashua officials recently approved a contract with Great American Downtown that aims to bring new energy and unique activities to the Nashua riverfront.
“We are working with the city to activate the riverfront space,” GAD Executive Director Paul Shea said on Monday.
With some of its typical revenue falling by the wayside because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shea said GAD is in the same boat as many New Hampshire nonprofits since it has been unable to conduct in-person fundraising events.
Mayor Jim Donchess said the newly approved $24,000 contract with GAD is being funded through the Tax Increment Financing District, meaning it will not impact the tax rate.
The contract includes an expanded Dancing in the Street project, yoga classes at the Greeley House, development of recreational programming along the riverfront, marketing support for the Downtown Riverfront Project and communicating with the public on various projects.
“GAD also needs a little bit of a lift financially, so this was part of the idea in terms of this contract,” Donchess told aldermen last week.
The city is making major investments to the riverfront, according to Shea, who said work is being done to improve its natural health and beauty, and make it a destination for people to enjoy.
GAD had initially planned three Dancing in the Streets events this summer, but because of the pandemic, he is hopeful that two of the dancing events will be possible in August and September.
The first yoga class at the Greeley House has already taken place, and more of those activities are being planned, said Shea.
Alderman Richard Dowd said a portion of GAD’s funding comes from charitable gaming initiatives that have been on hold for the past few months.
“If there is nothing to keep them going, they may disappear, and I think that would be a tragedy for the city,” Dowd said of the downtown organization.
Alderwoman Elizabeth Lu expressed opposition to the $24,000 contract during a time when the city is facing its own financial concerns.
“This is a dance party,” said Lu, adding GAD seems to need a steady stream of income from the city in order for it to complete its mission.
“This kind of decision being made at this time is probably bad optics,” echoed Alderwoman Jan Schmidt, who recommended that aldermen postpone voting on the contract.
The contract, however, was ultimately approved last week.
Shea said Monday that he is hopeful that charitable gaming events can be held in July or August to assist GAD.
In the meantime, the organization has been able to reinstate its furloughed workers and cover overhead costs through the Paycheck Protection Program.
GAD also submitted an application through the New Hampshire Emergency Relief Fund, said Shea, adding he anticipates that GAD will be able to maintain solvency through the end of the year.