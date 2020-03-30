U.S., Russia agree to oil market talks
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during a phone call on Monday to have their top energy officials discuss slumping global oil markets, the Kremlin said, as Trump called Russia’s price war with Saudi Arabia “crazy.”
The agreement marks a new twist in global oil diplomacy since a failed deal earlier this month between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia to cut production ignited the price war between Russia and OPEC’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia.
The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic also helped to send oil prices into a historic tailspin, threatening higher-cost drillers in the United States and around the globe with bankruptcy.
G20 to keep markets open
Trade ministers from the Group of 20 major economies agreed on Monday to keep their markets open and ensure the continued flow of vital medical supplies, equipment and other essential goods as the world battles the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
G20 leaders pledged last week to inject over $5 trillion into the global economy to limit job and income losses from the coronavirus outbreak, while working to ease supply disruptions caused by border closures by national governments anxious to limit transmission of the virus.
In a joint statement issued after a videoconference, the trade ministers pledged to take “immediate necessary measures” to facilitate trade, incentivize additional production of equipment and drugs, and minimize supply chain disruptions.
Instacart, Amazon workers strike
Warehouse, delivery and retail gig workers in the United States went on strike on Monday to call attention to safety and wage concerns for people laboring through the coronavirus crisis.
Among those were some of the roughly 200,000 workers at U.S. online grocery delivery company Instacart, according to strike organizer Gig Workers Collective, founded earlier this year by Instacart worker Vanessa Bain.
About a dozen workers at an Amazon.com Inc. warehouse in Staten Island, N.Y., also walked off the job on Monday following reports of COVID-19 among the facility’s staff.
Sweeping lockdown for Australian state
People in Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Australia, could be heavily fined or jailed for leaving their home without a good reason starting Tuesday under sweeping new powers designed to slow infection rates.
The public health order, enacted late on Monday, comes amid warnings that it is too early to tell whether an apparent slowdown in infection rates across the country in recent days meant the outbreak was being brought under control.
The state is among several bringing in penalties starting Tuesday, including fines of up to $6,779 and the potential of a six-month prison term for anybody found breaching the new rules.
American Airlines to seek $12B in aid
American Airlines Holdings Inc. intends to apply for up to $12 billion in government aid, ensuring no involuntary layoffs or pay cuts in the next six months, executives said in a memo to employees on Monday.
American is eligible for about $6 billion in payroll grants and $6 billion in loans under a stimulus package meant to help airlines and other businesses weather a downturn from the coronavirus.
Between the government funds and its own cash position, American will be able to fly “through even the worst of potential future scenarios,” Chief Executive Doug Parker and President Robert Isom said in the memo.
FAA changes air control staffing
The Federal Aviation Administration is rejiggering staffing at air traffic control centers to respond to the dramatic falloff in flights and to reduce the impact of coronavirus cases.
U.S. airlines are parking hundreds of airplanes and canceling tens of thousands of flights as a growing number of states issue stay-at-home orders and government agencies urge people to avoid non-essential travel.
The FAA has reported positive coronavirus cases at 15 U.S. facilities and some have forced the temporary closures of air traffic control towers, including at Chicago Midway and Las Vegas airports,that resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of flights.
An FAA flexible schedule agreement seen by Reuters said all air traffic facilities would divide personnel “into the maximum number of crews possible, with each crew being greater than or equal to the identified daily minimum staffing number.”
Employees within each crew will work with the same group for the duration of the workweek to limit potential exposure to the coronavirus. The rotation schedule will continue until the emergency related to the pandemic is over.