I looked back at my 2021 Nature Talks columns and found a half-dozen topics I would like to follow-up on here at the year’s end.
• Early in the year, I talked about barred owls that I often see on my woods walks. We have been privileged in years past to witness owlet-raising from an owl box on the property. Barred owls talk to each other outside the bedroom window regularly throughout the summer. One day this fall while walking our young yellow lab pup, Lucy, I learned how strong her sense of smell is. She stopped in the trail and tilted her head to the sky with her nose rapidly sniffing the air. Above us on a branch was a barred owl looking down. Lucy the birdwatcher.
• Battle lines were drawn in 2021 between the humans who live in this house and the squirrels who try to join them. The gnawing rodents took advantage of the crispy clapboards on the south-facing front side of the house to chew holes through to the eaves and the attic. We drove them out, re-sided the front, and patched other holes. The house squirrels seem to have relocated to the barn with their kin and now I get growled at by gray squirrels overhead when I feed the horses. Better than getting growled at when I sit down to my breakfast, I guess.
• The fact that bluebirds have hung around the property for the better part of a year was the subject of a fall column. They disappeared for two or three weeks in November and I thought maybe that was it until spring. But after Thanksgiving I put up a sunflower seed and a mealworm feeder. Within a couple hours, at least two pairs of bluebirds (or a pair and two immatures?) were back enjoying the mealworm restaurant.
• After a September column on the plight of the now-extinct passenger pigeon, I found a lovely email in my inbox from someone from Revive & Restore, a nonprofit looking to “enhance biodiversity through the genetic rescue of endangered and extinct species.” The passenger pigeon is on their list, as I mentioned in that column. The email was a thank you not for the mention but for my admission in my column that perhaps my thinking about passenger pigeons was wrong. I had decided that pigeons were unsustainable in their huge flocks and perhaps always destined for extinction. After reading Revive & Restore’s information about the benefits of forest disruption caused by the huge flocks of passenger pigeons, I determined that my thinking was flawed and appreciated the knowledge gained from their research.
• My column on developing an appreciation for cormorants drew a couple of interesting emails. One from a member of Great Lakes Cormorants, who are addressing the “intense vitriol” that cormorants apparently tend to incite often based on misconceptions. That hatred stems a lot from competition; humans dislike from the birds’ incredible fishing capabilities. Ironically, another email came from a friend who mentioned the use of cormorants in China — they are employed to fish for people by tying twine around their necks tightly enough so that fish caught by the cormorants cannot be swallowed but instead end up in a bucket for human consumption. Part of me thinks, well, if the birds represent someone’s livelihood, at least they are probably well cared for. The other part of me thinks, geez, just another example of how the human species excels at exploitation.
• Lastly, my favorite topic of the year has been the surprising exploits of great blue herons witnessed by people all over the region. I have now heard several stories of GBHs being seen in the act of catching small rodents, something I never knew about them. A post on the Kittery, Maine, Facebook page of a GBH caught on a game camera raiding someone’s garden elicited one of my favorite GBH stories so far. The commenter was out on a walk with her preschool class and they all watched a great blue land on the lawn beside them, plunge its giant beak into the ground, pluck out a mole, and eat it right in front of them. Bet the kids will never forget that field trip! Barely a week before that I was driving the loop after the I-95 bridge to pick up Route 16 headed north and saw a large bird tucked into the hillside along the highway. I slowed a little and looked carefully to see if it was a raptor in distress perhaps having been hit by a car. What I saw was the long beak of a great blue heron its long neck folded up, just hanging out watching the cars speed by. These birds have always been striking but now I find them totally fascinating!
Here’s to a terrific 2022 bird watching year!