The Navy christened the USS Cooperstown on Saturday, recognizing all military veterans — including the 70 Baseball Hall of Fame members who interrupted their baseball careers to serve in the military.

The ceremony took place in New York City, where players such as Ted Williams and Bob Feller were remembered. Williams flew 37 combat missions in World War II and Korea, and Feller missed four seasons to serve in the Army, enlisting after the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941.