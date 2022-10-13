In February, 24-year-old Navy sailor Kyle Mullen abruptly died after completing the Navy SEAL selection process's Hell Week -- one of the U.S. military's most grueling courses.

On Wednesday, the Navy released details of an investigation into his death that found he was not to blame. The report also indicated that Mullen -- who appeared to be seriously ill toward the end of the training process -- did not receive critical medical care and that military leaders may have discouraged him from seeking it.