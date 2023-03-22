MANCHESTER — There will be a hockey doubleheader today at SNHU Arena, one of four sites for this year’s 16-team NCAA Division I tournament.

Boston University (27-10-0) will skate against Western Michigan (23-14-1) at 2 p.m., and Denver (30-9-0), last year’s national champion, will face Cornell (20-10-2) at 5:30 p.m. The winners will advance to Saturday’s regional championship game, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.