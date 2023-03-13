Nearly half of American children ages 1 to 5 — 49% — do not eat a vegetable daily, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, not quite 1 in 3 young children (32%) eat fruit daily, and more than half (57%) drink a sugar-sweetened beverage at least once a week.

The findings — based on responses from the parents of 18,386 children in 2021 — appear to run counter to nutritional guidelines, which recommend that children in this age group consume one to two cups of fruits and vegetables daily, depending on age, and that their consumption of drinks or foods with added sugar be minimal.