Ned Beatty, a supporting actor whose hundreds of screen and stage roles captured the full spectrum of humanity — from sincerity to villainy, buffoonery to tragedy — and made him one of the most versatile performers of his generation, died June 13 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 83.
His death was confirmed by a son, Jon Beatty, who did not cite a specific cause.
In a career spanning six decades, Beatty marshaled his booming voice, roly-poly physique, beady eyes and Cheshire-cat grin into an impressive range of characters: amiable, self-deluding, menacing, terrified, or a nuanced combination of the four.
After years working in theater — including eight seasons with Arena Stage in Washington — Beatty emerged in his mid-30s as a much-in-demand supporting actor on-screen. His movie debut was in “Deliverance” (1972), about a quartet of Atlanta businessmen (Burt Reynolds, Jon Voight and Ronny Cox were the others) whose canoeing adventure in Appalachia turns into a gruesome tale of sodomy and murder.
Beatty’s character is forced by armed backwoodsmen to strip naked and squeal like a pig before one of them sexually assaults him — a brutalization unlike any shown up to that time in mainstream cinema and one that made a lasting impression on audiences and critics.
He went on to play Southerners of various stripes, including a racist sheriff in “White Lightning” (1973), a country singer in “W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings” (1975) and a fried-chicken magnate in “Stroker Ace” (1983), all starring his friend Reynolds; and an unsavory promoter in Robert Altman’s acclaimed drama “Nashville” (1975).
In brief appearances, Beatty was a bumbling technician of a nuclear-powered bus in the disaster parody “The Big Bus” (1976); a loutish traveling salesman (who gets a bucket of ice cubes down his pants courtesy of Jill Clayburgh) in “Silver Streak” (1976); and Florida investigator Martin Dardis in “All the President’s Men” (1976), about Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein (played by Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman) unraveling the Watergate scandal.
One of his most memorable screen moments came in “Network” (1976), an acid satire of media and modern culture, in which Beatty’s powerful TV executive Arthur Jensen delivers a fire-and-brimstone sermon about global capitalism.
“You have meddled with the primal forces of nature, Mr. Beale,” Jensen fulminates to deranged news anchor Howard Beale (Peter Finch), whose on-air rants have raised questions about a shady business deal involving the conglomerate that owns the network.
Beatty earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor but lost to Jason Robards, who played Post editor Ben Bradlee in “All the President’s Men.” Beatty later told People magazine he was grateful simply for a chance to play a tough-minded businessman after a run of Southern-fried “schnooks.”
“If I’d been casting that role,” he said of Jensen in “Network,” “I’d have been the last person I’d have thought of. Basically I look like a used-car dealer.”
Over the years, Beatty provided much-needed ballast to dozens of lightweight movies. He was the clueless henchman Otis to Gene Hackman’s Lex Luthor in “Superman” (1978) and its 1980 sequel, an ex-priest in “Exorcist II: The Heretic” (1977), an oily college dean (“Dean Martin”) in the Rodney Dangerfield comedy “Back to School” (1986) and a corrupt police captain in “The Big Easy” (1986), starring Dennis Quaid.