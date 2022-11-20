Ned Rorem, a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and the author of more than a dozen published diaries that were remarkable for their candid entree into elite gay and artistic circles from the 1960s onward, died Nov. 18 at his home in Manhattan. He was 99.
His niece Mary Marshall confirmed the death but did not provide a cause.
Mr. Rorem first gained fame when he was in his 20s as a composer of “art songs” — taut musical settings of poetry that were intended to be sung by classically trained vocalists, usually including an elaborate part for piano that was less accompaniment than full complement to the melody.
From the beginning, he had a clear understanding of what the human voice could and could not do. His melodies, although strenuous at times and moderately dissonant, were invariably linear, and the words usually came out in a natural, unforced rhythm, almost as enhanced speech, easy for a listener to follow.
By the time Mr. Rorem was 40, he had written more than 400 such songs, as well as three symphonies, several one-act operas and a great deal of chamber music, making him one of America’s most prolific composers. He won the Pulitzer Prize for composition in 1976 for “Air Music,” an orchestral suite.
But Mr. Rorem once named his song cycle “Evidence of Things Not Seen” (1998) as his finest work. For this massive composition, which lasts more than an hour-and-a-half without intermission, Mr. Rorem selected 36 disparate texts, mostly poems but also fragments from sermons, journals and autobiographies, and set them to music for soprano, mezzo-soprano, tenor, baritone and piano, with solo numbers interspersed with ensembles of all kinds.
The critic and historian of the voice Peter G. Davis, writing in New York magazine, called “Evidence” “one of the musically richest, most exquisitely fashioned, {span}most voice-friendly collections of songs I have ever heard by any American composer.
TAIPEI, Taiwan - Tuan Tuan, one of two giant pandas gifted to the island by China in 2008 as a symbol of unity and friendship, died Saturday afternoon while in an induced coma, officials at the Taipei Zoo said.
LONDON -- A British comedian shredded $11,900 in bank notes after giving the former England soccer captain David Beckham an ultimatum to pull out of his role as an ambassador for Qatar at the World Cup.
The special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents and the Jan. 6 insurrection honed his investigative and trial skills over 30 years of fighting cases involving corruption, crimes and police brutality.
At alpine ski areas across Maine, it’s clear the pandemic is in the rearview mirror heading into this winter given significant upgrades, ticket discounts and even plans for live bands to return to lodges.
The man detained in Saturday's mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub is a 22-year-old city resident who was charged by law enforcement officials last year in connection with a bomb threat in a neighborhood about 15 miles from the scene of the deadly rampage.