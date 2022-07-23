Mackinac Island

A horse-drawn carriage on Mackinac Island, Michigan. Cars have been banned from Mackinac for more than a century.

 Dreamstime/TNS

The rest of the world is catching on to what Michiganians already know and have known: Mackinac Island is the best.

On Tuesday, Travel + Leisure named Mackinac the best island in the continental United States as part of its 2022 World’s Best Awards. The annual awards are based on a survey of Travel & Leisure’s 9 million readers of favorite destinations, hotels, properties and more.