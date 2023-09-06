A DOCUMENTARY that transcends the mere true-crime genre, the 2023 expose “Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America,” now streaming on Netflix, has made news since its trailer was released some weeks ago. The film purports to do more than rehash stories of abuse in the Boy Scouts organization. It alleges that the BSA is still an unsafe institution for children. It digs into the history of the organization and reveals that the Scouts knew they had an internal problem with predators dating back to its founding more than a century ago.

Not unlike charges against the Roman Catholic Church in this and other countries, “Scouts Honor” alleges that the institution had lists of names of abusers that it knowingly covered up and kept from parents, authorities and even other scout leaders. “Honor” includes interviews with whistleblowers, survivors and former employees. Many of the men, abused decades earlier, still show emotional scars.