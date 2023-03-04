AS NOTED IN an earlier column, Netflix takes a page from the HBO playbook, streaming a live comedy special on a Saturday night. The Chris Rock stand-up special “Selective Outrage” (10 p.m. Saturday) is a major move into live events for the streaming service that pretty much did away with “appointment TV” and the very notion of a television “schedule.” You watched what you watched when you wanted to. Why wait?

When I first started writing about Netflix’s streaming service in 2013, I boldly declared that “There is no now now.”