SCANT DAYS after the return of “Night Court” to NBC, Netflix, the home of “Fuller House,” begins streaming “That ’90s Show.”
For the record, the remake returns to the Wisconsin abode of “That ’70s Show,” where now-grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) still reside. And from the looks of things, they haven’t changed much decor since the Ford-Carter years.
Their lives take a “back-to-the-future” turn when their granddaughter descends on the place and decides to stick around, along with her goofball buddies. They discover a basement hangout largely unchanged since their parents’ hazy heyday and even uncover a bag of “product” that hasn’t lost its potency in the intervening years.
The remake makes absolutely no effort to disguise its unabashed attempt to rekindle the earlier show’s magic and name-checking nostalgia. And why not? Smith and Rupp were a great pair, playing a wonderful sendup of old-school parents.
Red was the gruff military veteran exasperated by “kids these days,” and Kitty was a sweet and slightly clueless mom out to enjoy some vicarious fun.
In many ways, Smith’s Red would not have been out of place on “Dobie Gillis,” where the teen’s grumpy grocery store owner dad (Frank Faylen) was always vowing to “kill that boy,” while chattering about his service in WWII, or “The Big One.” Ed O’Neill’s Jay on “Modern Family” and John Mahoney’s Martin from “Frasier” also come to mind.
Rupp’s memorable Kitty emerged during the 1990s’ golden age of TV moms. They included Liz Sheridan and Estelle Harris from “Seinfeld,” Jane Kaczmarek (“Malcolm in the Middle”) and Doris Roberts and Patricia Heaton from “Everybody Loves Raymond.”
The young talent on “That ’90s Show” have formidable shoes to fill. The ensemble from “That ’70s Show” has enjoyed spectacular success since the show’s final episode in 2006.
At the time, I always suspected that Topher Grace would be the biggest name to emerge, a kind of clever everyguy in the tradition of Michael J. Fox or Jason Bateman. Most recently, he’s appeared on ABC’s “Home Economics.” In the same way, I harbored suspicions that Ashton Kutcher might go the way of the Dell Dude, but, there again, I was very wrong.
Laura Prepon’s many roles include a standout performance in “Orange Is the New Black,” a series that helped cement Netflix’s reputation. Mila Kunis, just 14 when she first appeared on “That ’70s Show,” has enjoyed remarkable success in roles ranging from the voice of Meg on “Family Guy” to the much-acclaimed psychological 2010 thriller “The Black Swan.” Look for Wilmer Valderrama to show up in the remake as a local hairdresser.
For the record, the “That ... Show” franchise did not skip a decade. Fox aired “That ’80s Show” in 2002, while “That ’70s Show” was still being broadcast. Despite its title, it was a completely independent story (about a record store, I dimly recall) with no efforts to reflect on the original setting or characters. It was canceled after 13 episodes.
Other highlights
Cult choice
An aspiring photographer (Melanie Mayron) flirts with an older rabbi (Eli Wallach) as she shares envious misgivings about her former roommate’s domesticity and motherhood in the 1978 drama-comedy “Girlfriends” (midnight, TCM), directed by Claudia Weill. Shot on a shoestring budget cobbled together from grants, its production set a pattern for an “indie” movie industry to come. Mayron went on to win an Emmy for her role on “thirtysomething.”
Series notes
Late night
