SCANT DAYS after the return of “Night Court” to NBC, Netflix, the home of “Fuller House,” begins streaming “That ’90s Show.”

For the record, the remake returns to the Wisconsin abode of “That ’70s Show,” where now-grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) still reside. And from the looks of things, they haven’t changed much decor since the Ford-Carter years.