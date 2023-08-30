TALK ABOUT longevity tends to raise conflicting feelings. When told about healthy diets and life-extending tricks, some might joke that “you won’t live forever, but eating a kale and tofu diet will make it feel that way.”

That said, America has entered a longevity crisis in a depressing and entirely unanticipated fashion. For the past several years, and for the first time in decades, American lifespans have decreased. For generations, breakthroughs in medicine and the eradication of many childhood diseases have seen Americans living longer lives. But recently, gun violence, addiction and what have become defined as “deaths of despair,” due to substance and alcohol abuse have all taken their toll. In some communities, newspapers (where there are still newspapers) are filled with obituaries indicating a disproportionate number of young people succumbing to opiate and fentanyl overdoses.