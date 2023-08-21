Netflix, which began as a business that mailed DVDs to subscribers but became a streaming giant, is marking the end of it’s DVD-by-mail service with a giveaway (kind of). They will ship some subscribers up to 10 DVDs before the business unplugs.

The catch — the streaming giant wants all of its DVDs back. Netflix first announced in April that it planned to end its rental DVD option beginning this fall. But the company told subscribers this week that they can opt into receiving up to 10 extra DVDs chosen by the company (and slightly based on the customer’s queue of desired movies).