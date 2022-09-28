THEMES OF rebellion, submission and manipulation run through two nonfiction efforts premiering today. Netflix streams the limited docuseries “Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga.”
As curious a David vs. Goliath story as Wall Street has ever produced, “Eat” recalls the seemingly spontaneous efforts by online traders and social media activists to tamper with the forces of the financial universe. GameStop, a computer and video game retailer found in thousands of malls was thought to be a dinosaur, a vestige of the days when Blockbuster ruled the world.
In the logic of hedge funds, GameStop was ripe for a “short,” a trading technique in which investors bet on the declining share price of a doomed company. In their most naked form, shorts lay bare the fiction that the financial sector is a positive force, efficiently funneling capital to healthy companies. Shorting can be seen as a cynical game, enriching savvy investors who feed on the carcasses of the dead and dying.
Inspired by a revulsion for unregulated hedge funds and perhaps by the affection that many felt for the store they frequented in their youth, a shadowy cabal of investors emerged on Reddit, TikTok and Discord, and plotted to drive up the price of shares of GameStop, creating a temporary aberration that cost hedge funds a fortune.
Executive produced by Emmy- and Academy Award-winning filmmakers Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus, “Eat” profiles individuals behind this brief rebellion and explores the limits of such gestures and the futility of “fighting the man” on his own playing field.
• A far creepier form of manipulation emerges on the documentary “Sex, Lies and the College Cult,” streaming on Peacock. “Sex” recalls the disturbing story of Larry Ray, a con man who moved into his daughter’s dorm at Sarah Lawrence University and turned her circle of friends into his willing disciples, willing to steal and rob, often from their own parents, at his command. His control over them involved sexual coercion and mind games. The students appeared to be bedazzled by his fantastic and entirely fabricated tales of military feats, spy craft and connections to the rich and powerful.
The film includes harrowing videos of the cult in operation, as well as extensive interviews with journalists who stumbled upon the story and exposed it in print and (naturally) on podcasts. I’m no Sherlock Holmes, but just how somebody’s bald, middle-aged dad could move onto a small college campus and remain unnoticed is the first mystery I’d look into.
• HBO launches the four-part documentary series “Hostages” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., TV-MA), recalling the seizure of a U.S. embassy by student activists loyal to Iran’s religious regime in November 1979. “Hostages” concludes with two episodes Thursday night.
The series examines the internal dynamics of the Iranian revolutionary regime, as well as the impact the seizure of American diplomats would have on American politics and media. Under news director Roone Arledge, ABC launched a nightly news summary to follow the crisis, a series that would eventually morph into “Nightline,” hosted by Ted Koppel from 1980 to 2005.
• The kids’ spinoff series “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” enters its second season on Disney+.
Other highlights
• A supply chain of fools on “Chicago Med” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• The second season opener of “Rivers of Life” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) explores Africa’s Zambezi.
• Hawkins and Violet grow closer on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Yodeling looms large as “The Amazing Race” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) explores Austria.
• A killer makes a daring escape on “Chicago P.D.” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• Forgiving trespassers on “Big Sky” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• Tim Allen and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias appear on “Jay Leno’s Garage” (10 p.m., CNBC).
Cult choice
A detective and his cohorts (Groucho, Chico and Harpo Marx) take control of a department store in the 1941 musical comedy “The Big Store” (6:30 p.m., TCM, TV-G). A vast ensemble includes their usual foil, Margaret Dumont.
Series notes
“Survivor” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Masked Singer” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A growing menagerie on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... The Gambler regrets on “DC’s Stargirl” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Infanticipating on “The Goldbergs” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
“Lego Masters” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Raising the bar on “Abbott Elementary” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Tom’s book tour on “Home Economics” (9:30 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Miles Teller and Idina Menzel on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Timothy Olyphant and Rachel Sennott visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
