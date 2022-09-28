THEMES OF rebellion, submission and manipulation run through two nonfiction efforts premiering today. Netflix streams the limited docuseries “Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga.”

As curious a David vs. Goliath story as Wall Street has ever produced, “Eat” recalls the seemingly spontaneous efforts by online traders and social media activists to tamper with the forces of the financial universe. GameStop, a computer and video game retailer found in thousands of malls was thought to be a dinosaur, a vestige of the days when Blockbuster ruled the world.