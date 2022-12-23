THE 2022 MYSTERY comedy “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” arrives on Netflix exactly one month after its brief theatrical debut. “Glass Onion” marks a first for Netflix, one that presented it with an embarrassment of riches.

For years now, Netflix has been streaming prestige pictures in the holiday months, hoping to qualify them for awards season. While films like “Roma” and “The Irishman” had theatrical showcases, they were intended as publicity department window dressing, designed to market the streaming release.