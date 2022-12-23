THE 2022 MYSTERY comedy “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” arrives on Netflix exactly one month after its brief theatrical debut. “Glass Onion” marks a first for Netflix, one that presented it with an embarrassment of riches.
For years now, Netflix has been streaming prestige pictures in the holiday months, hoping to qualify them for awards season. While films like “Roma” and “The Irishman” had theatrical showcases, they were intended as publicity department window dressing, designed to market the streaming release.
“Glass Onion” opened to genuinely healthy box office numbers in just under 700 theaters. But for all the hubbub and worry that Netflix might be beating traditional film companies at their own game and on their own turf, Netflix still saw the theatrical release as mere publicity.
The film received near universal critical acclaim, which is also good news for Netflix, as it is the first of two “Knives Out” sequels that the company commissioned for some $469 million.
As in the first film, Daniel Craig stars as detective Benoit Blanc. In this case, a mystery takes him to a Greek island. The cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Kate Hudson.
For the record, I found the first 2019 “Knives Out” rather crowded, slick and unengaging. I have not seen this sequel, touted as among the finest films of 2022 by some, including the National Board of Review.
• Gloria Estefan hosts “The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG). The annual special puts the emphasis on stories of adoption and foster families, showcasing individual families and featuring performances by Estefan, Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, and David Foster & Kat McPhee.
According to the producers of this special, there are currently roughly 400,000 children in foster homes in the United States, with many of them being shuffled from one setting to another while awaiting their “forever” home. Too many children in foster care do poorly in school and have high-school graduation rates well below the national average. Some have called America’s childcare system a “highway to homelessness.” That is why this annual tradition focuses on parents and families that have opened their doors and hearts to children in need.
• Peacock gets a jump on the year in review, streaming “2022: Back That Year Up,” a lighthearted hourlong retrospective hosted by Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, with special appearances by Quinta Brunson, Nick Cannon, Terry Crews, Rob Gronkowski, Lauren Lapkus and Amber Ruffin.
Other highlights
• Boris Karloff narrates the 1966 special “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-G).
• A mouse and his girlfriend prove their worth in “Mickey Saves Christmas” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-G).
• A boy anticipates the big day on “5 More Sleeps ’Til Christmas” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-G).
• Fired from her job at a swank hotel, a young woman becomes a governess for a visiting royal family in the 2015 romance “Crown for Christmas” (8 p.m., Hallmark).
• Sparks fly between rival architects in the Crescent City in the 2022 romance “A New Orleans Noel” (8 p.m., Lifetime).
• A pop star celebrates her favorite holiday on “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All” (8 p.m., MTV).
• A cost-cutting tycoon meets her match beneath the mistletoe in the 2021 romance “Christmas Takes Flight” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• The brainy head (Katharine Hepburn) of a TV research department fights the executive (Spencer Tracy) bent on introducing computers to the company in the 1957 romantic comedy “Desk Set” (10 p.m., TCM, TV-G), featuring a well-lubricated office Christmas party.
Cult choice
Accentuating the Christ figure suggested in the original “Frankenstein” movie, director Tim Burton cast Johnny Depp as a mad scientist’s (Vincent Price) unfinished creature in the 1990 fantasy “Edward Scissorhands” (9:15 p.m., IFC, TV-14), co-starring Dianne Wiest as a merry suburbanite who adopts the shrub-cutting wonder only to have vengeful neighbors turn him into an object of their fears.
RuPaul and Ed Sheeran are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes James Corden, Jenna Ortega and Mike Feeney on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... The Meyers family visits “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
