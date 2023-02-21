This compilation shows original drinking water sources at each of the villages EWB-NH has partnered with. These communities now have clean drinking water, which is a major project milestone for the New Hampshire chapter.
Photo Provided by Engibeers Without Borders
Photo Provided by Engineers Without Borders
Children are enjoying clean water after a well was installed in one of the EWB-NH partnership villages.
Ongoing installations have helped the communities in the Buyende district of Uganda.
The New Hampshire Chapter of Engineers Without Borders was established in 2015 by a group of volunteer engineers and scientists determined to use their expertise to help impoverished communities around the world. They decided to support the drilling of a well in the Buyende district of central Uganda, and soon expanded from drilling one well to eight wells.
Many Ugandans walk miles each day to collect water from shallow holes dug in the fields, which often harbor a host of diseases and toxins. With these new water wells, many villagers will now have a reliable, easily accessible source of clean drinking water.
Drilling wells in Uganda is no easy task as local resources and expertise are often in short supply. While planning and providing support to the drilling work being done, the distance and eight-hour time zone difference become major obstacles. On top of that, drilling a well halfway around the world in central Africa typically costs upward of $10,000, most of which is paid by EWB.
EWB-NH is grateful for the generous contributions from our donors that enables us to fund the installation of wells in Buyende. In addition to donor funding, EWB requires recipient communities to contribute a small portion of the costs in either cash or labor in kind — this ensures that the communities have a sense of ownership which is critical to the success and sustainability of a well.
It takes a village
Once a community is selected for a well installation, where do you drill? The first step is conducting a hydro-geological survey to determine an optimum well location. Next, a land agreement must be signed with the property owner and then bids to drilling companies are issued. This is where the engineering expertise comes in and important decisions regarding well depth, pump type, casing size, cap design, chemical treatment, and water quality testing are made.
With a signed drilling contract in place, it’s on to Uganda. EWB-NH engineers prepare their passports, visas, and testing equipment and gear up for the 18-hour flight to Uganda. Once in country, it’s another six-hour trip over rough roads to Buyende.
During in-person village visits, the team oversees the drilling and installation of each well and ensures a water committee is established to manage well maintenance and operation.
However, COVID halted EWB’s travel to Uganda and the installation of the last three Buyende wells had to be supervised remotely. This required constant communication with the local volunteers, villagers, in-country EWB representatives, and drilling companies. This was one of EWB-NH’s toughest challenges, but the team persevered and completed the job.
The work isn’t done though, as installed wells need to be periodically maintained and tested. In addition, there are many in Buyende who still lack access to clean drinking water; hence, additional wells are being evaluated for installation.
If you’re interested in finding out more about EWB-NH, would like to join, or would like to donate, visit EWBNH.org or contact Chapter President Julia LaRochelle at president1@ewbnh.org.
