Moulton -1

JOHN MOULTON, owner of Moulton Farm in Meredith, began his farm career at the ripe young age of 8. His father “put him out beside the road to sell pumpkins,” and this move not only started his college fund but was also the farm’s entrance into the roadside produce business.

“In those days, we were baling hay and selling pumpkins,” Moulton recalled. “We then started selling vegetables and I put up a sign at the end of the road — that I still have today — saying something to the effect of ‘Sweet corn – 50¢/dozen.’ That’s how it began.”