JOHN MOULTON, owner of Moulton Farm in Meredith, began his farm career at the ripe young age of 8. His father “put him out beside the road to sell pumpkins,” and this move not only started his college fund but was also the farm’s entrance into the roadside produce business.
“In those days, we were baling hay and selling pumpkins,” Moulton recalled. “We then started selling vegetables and I put up a sign at the end of the road — that I still have today — saying something to the effect of ‘Sweet corn – 50¢/dozen.’ That’s how it began.”
When Moulton finished college, he began teaching but still commuted home during the summer to raise vegetables and sell them at a small stand on the farm. In 1980, he built the first permanent vegetable stand on the property; in 1990, he built the basis for the main farm building that is still standing today; and in 1993, he returned to run the farm full-time. Moulton and the farm team added greenhouses, planted a strawberry bed, and began selling what they grew.
“Since ’93, it’s been an expansion of farm and agri-tourism,” he said. “Our customer base is a very loyal group of locals, second-homeowners, and some tourists. We have a lot of long-term vacationers who come back to the same family cottage for a few weeks every year. When the pandemic hit, many of our seasonal folks became more permanent and we’ve been running and running ever since.”
Sustainability goals
Since the late 1800s, the Moulton family has placed great importance on the practice of sustainable farming. The farmers who work on the 70-acre farm do their best to grow produce from their 30-plus crops in as many seasons as possible, Moulton said. After the growing season ends, they plant cover crops of brassica, forage radish, and legume to protect the land from erosion over the winter.
Members of the Moulton Farm team are also advocates for the proper use of nutrients in plant soil and they test their soil on a regular basis. Workshops are held at the farm’s garden center to teach customers the importance of nutrient requirements and how to test their soil by sending samples to the University of New Hampshire.
Moulton said understanding the nutrient requirements of plants not only benefits their customers’ gardens but also helps sustain the water health of Lake Winnipesaukee by lessening the amount of excess nutrients that enter the water.
Hand-crafted corn maze
For a perfect fall day of family fun, look no further than Moulton Farm. It is home to one of the first corn mazes in New Hampshire, and farm manager Wes Thomas has been designing, creating, and planting the maze since 2007. The first maze was half an acre and has since grown to nearly 4 acres.
The homegrown corn maze is scheduled to be open Sept. 23 through Oct. 22 and the corn appears to be growing well this year. What makes this maze unique is that it is created by hand. This is the 16th year that Wes Thomas has been its mastermind.
“We always try to shoot for the middle of June to get it in the ground,” said Thomas. “I plant the field in two directions — no GPS — then count every row of corn. I then tape a bunch of pieces of graph paper together and draw the design — one line on the graph paper represents one row of corn. A lot of hours go into it.”
A drone takes weekly photos so the farm staff can track how the maze is developing. Thousands of people go through the corn maze each year.
Quintessential fall fun
Fall events begin at the farm on Sept. 23 and there is an activity for everyone. In addition to the corn maze, you can enjoy free wagon rides and live music. Wagons are pulled by either horses or a tractor. Enjoy a mouth-watering apple cider doughnut from the Cider Bellies doughnut truck or a delicious sandwich of grilled farm-fresh vegetables and fresh mozzarella at the Moulton Farm’s food truck. Visit the garden center and choose from several varieties of pumpkins and gourds, as well as mums, asters, and corn stalks.
“The popularity of specialty pumpkins and gourds is at a height — it’s unbelievable,” said Moulton. “And they sell early. Folks are looking for them right after Labor Day. We have at least a dozen different varieties of pumpkins and so many gourds: blue, white, speckled, small, warty … the interest is tremendous.”
Visitors can also buy fish from Sal’s Fresh Seafood, shop in the farm market for entrees and side dishes, and select a fruit or meat pie at the bakery. Don’t forget the whoopie pies!
“We are very much purists,” said Moulton. “We are an active commercial farm, and we have a lot of farming activity that occurs in addition to our fall activities. We want to maintain that pure aspect and not get too carried away with the commercial part. We want folks to just come here and do whatever fall activities they want.”
The farm is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The corn maze also opens at 8 a.m., and the last admission is one hour before the farm closes. Tickets are $10 per person; children between 3 and 6 years are $6; children under 3 years are free.
Moulton Farm is located at 18 Quarry Road, Meredith. More information on the farm can be found at moultonfarm.com.