PRIME VIDEO streams the fourth and final season of the espionage thriller series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” A writer of spy novels, Clancy was never known for subtlety or character development.
The series brings his style to life, offering a succession of bludgeoning violence and stilted dialogue.
John Krasinski was always a curious choice for the title role. As Jim on “The Office,” he was the sardonic nice guy who embodied a normal person’s ironic detachment from the drudgery and predictable cliches of office life. To my knowledge, the words “irony” and “Tom Clancy” have never appeared together in a sentence.
• Shudder streams a new 2023 incarnation of “Children of the Corn,” based on a 1977 short story by Stephen King that was turned into a popular horror movie in 1984 and subsequently franchised and readapted in at least 10 films over the past four decades.
Help yourself.
• The setting for “Painting With John” (11 p.m., HBO, streaming on Max) moves from John Lurie’s unnamed tropical hideaway to the island of Manhattan, where he gathers fellow musicians to compose the original soundtrack for this always surprising series.
Lurie, legendary as a downtown scenester in his days with the Lounge Lizards, is all work here. He gathers professional musicians as experienced and venerable as himself who need the gig and the money; they always show up and get right down to business.
This little behind-the-scenes detour shows the enduring appeal of this eccentric series. Lurie seems aware that his audience is curious enough to appreciate knowing the process behind his compositions. And he’s an artist and collaborator generous enough to give credit where it’s due.
• Netflix streams the 2023 animated fairy tale fantasy film “Nimona.”
• A curious relic of its time, the 1975 Joseph Losey-directed drama “The Romantic Englishwoman” streams on Kanopy, the streaming service provided by many library systems. It features two recently departed actors: Glenda Jackson who died on June 15, portrays a bored English wife and mother who has a fling in the spa town of Baden-Baden with a decadent thief, drug dealer and gigolo (Helmut Berger, who died on May 18).
When she returns home to her detective novelist husband (Michael Caine), she’s surprised to find that she’s followed by her lover, and even more surprised that her husband likes keeping him around, as “material” for his pulp fiction.
The film captures Jackson in all her neurotic angularity, complete with a 1920s-style bob. Berger projects all the louche decadence that kept him busy in the period, appearing in European films as well as a two-season stint on “Dynasty” in the mid-1980s. Caine does a lot of shouting.
Recent obituaries for Jackson emphasize her films, plays and political career, but overlooked her importance to American television. Her turn as Queen Elizabeth I on the miniseries “Elizabeth R” in 1971 helped cement the reputation of PBS’s “Masterpiece Theatre,” which has now been around for 52 years.
