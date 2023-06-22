BOOKS-BOOK-JACKIEKENNEDY-BIOGRAPHY-GET

President John F. Kennedy stands on a platform for his inauguration as 35th president on the east front of the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 20, 1961, in Washington, D.C., with first lady Jacqueline Kennedy to his left.

 Hulton Archive/GETTY IMAGES

NEW YORK — A new biography of former first lady Jackie Kennedy details an affair she had with architect Jack Warnecke, months after John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

In an excerpt of “Jackie: Public, Private, Secret” by J. Randy Taraborrelli, the story of Kennedy’s affair with Warnecke is fleshed out — starting soon after JFK’s murder in Dallas in November 1963.