MEREDITH — A wetland that was once viewed as an impediment to development has been turned into an attraction thanks to the hard work of the Meredith Village Pathways Committee.
The Laverack Nature Trail at Hawkins Brook opened Monday, and visitors were welcomed to the community’s newest draw by members of the volunteer committee who were appointed by selectmen and charged with developing a pedestrian plan and promoting pedestrian activity in the community.
The scenic off-road pedestrian trail winds along the brook to a viewing platform overlooking the wetland behind Crosspoint Shopping Center on Route 25. It was built by Timber and Stone of Montpelier, Vt., which specialize in recreational trail design and construction.
“They are very ecologically conscious and came highly recommended,” said committee chairman Andrea Bourn.
The trail includes 1,450 feet of boardwalk over the wetland supported by helical pilings made of galvanized steel. The piers are essentially screwed into the muddy bottom of the wetland and were chosen because of their minimal impact on the environment and because they generally last more than 120 years. The decking is black locust wood chosen for its rot-resistance.
The wetland, which is part of the Winnipesaukee watershed, attracts raptors, a variety of ducks, and numerous song birds. Committee members have also spotted great blue herons fishing and more recently a mink.
The recreational trail has educational components as well as serving as an off-road connector to the park, the Inter-Lakes School campus and Meredith’s core village district, said committee member Liz Lapham.
“I think it’s really going to be used a lot,” she said.
The cost of the more than $600,000 project was paid for with donations from local residents and businesses; $70,000 approved by voters at town meeting; an $80,000 grant from the state’s rail trail program; and multiple donations from the Meredith Rotary Club and Meredith Village Savings Bank.
Lapham recounted that the idea for the trail was the brainchild of Meredith Conservation Commission member John Sherman who suggested the wetland was a hidden resource that offered recreational and educational opportunities.
Lapham and Bourn decided to explore the wetland in kayaks and found they had their work cut out for them pushing through tangles of cattails and other overgrown vegetation. While hauling their boats back to their cars in the parking lot at the bank, they encountered then CEO and President of Meredith Village Savings Sam Laverack who inquired what they were doing.
When they told him, they were planning to build a nature trail through the wetland and create an outdoor classroom for use by students at the nearby schools, Laverack responded, “What a great idea.”
The comment got Laverack nominated as the honorary chairman of the committee and in June 2018, in honor of Laverack’s retirement following 43 years of service, Meredith Village and Merrimack County Savings Bank gave a $200,000 gift to the project and the trail was named in his honor.
The trail, which starts to the left of Meredith Village Savings Bank on Route 3, is universally accessible to wheelchairs, walkers and strollers. It begins with an observation platform with two benches overlooking the brook. The boardwalk, which includes two platforms and benches and is awaiting the arrival of interpretative signage, joins a crushed rock trail that comes out at upper Prescott Park near the tennis courts. Trail users can choose to lengthen the walk by taking several other nearby paths.
Hawkins Brook originates in Center Harbor, northeast of Keyser Road and has the second greatest inflow into Meredith Bay, only outpaced by Lake Waukewan.