Marple

“Marple: Twelve New Mysteries,” by various authors.

Marple

 HarperCollins/TNS

September is here, which means Outdoor Activities Season is slipping away, to be replaced by Cozy Afternoons Reading On the Couch Season.

Should you, like me, be thrilled by this state of affairs, here’s a roundup of shiny-new paperbacks this month to join you on the couch.