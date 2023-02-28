FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speak at midterm election rallies

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speak at midterm election rallies in November in a combination of file photos.

 Gaelen Morse, Marco Bello/REUTERS

Former President Donald Trump leads Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by about 15 points in a new Republican presidential poll, with newly announced candidate Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence trailing far behind.

Trump won the support of 42% of those surveyed in the Fox News poll, with DeSantis scoring 28%.