Planning to ring in 2022 at home but don’t have cable service?
Fear not, there are plenty of options to ring in the new year for cord-cutters looking to celebrate the end of 2021 by watching the big ball drop in New York City.
The Times Square District Management Association will be presenting a live webcast of the ball drop straight from New York City, complete with celebrity interviews, backstage access and behind-the-scenes stories.
Streaming kicks off at 6 p.m. and users can view the webcast at timessquarenyc.org or on the @TimesSquareNYC page on either Twitter or Facebook.
NBC’s Peacock service will be streaming “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” live, which will feature Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson and a host of musical performers, including Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow and more. Streaming begins at 10:30 p.m.
Subscribers to ABC through Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV can watch “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” live with host Ryan Seacrest and a host of musical performers, including Karol G, Journey and LL Cool J. The broadcast kicks off at 8 p.m.
Outside of watching the ball drop in New York City, those looking for a more low-key evening can check out a series of New Year’s Eve countdowns on Netflix, which can be started anytime (perfect for young kids that want to celebrate the new year but can’t stay up until midnight.)
Paramount+ subscribers can also watch the music note drop in Nashville at midnight CT (1 a.m. ET) as part of “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.”
— Amanda Kondolojy, Orlando Sentinel
Non-New Year’s choices
”Cobra Kai”: “The Karate Kid” franchise should have fizzled out long ago. But against all odds, this TV spinoff has delivered the goods. In this fourth season, former rivals (Ralph Macchio and William Zapka) team up to take on a new opponent who might as well have emerged from an old Jean-Claude Van Damme flick. That’s not the only wink to the 1980s. References to Christopher Cross, “Rocky II” and “Top Gun” are more entertaining than the fights. Friday on Netflix
”Return to Hogwarts”: To celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” several original cast members are participating in the most anticipated reunion since “Friends.” It’s unclear whether author J.K. Rowling will make an appearance. Her seven books were adapted into eight “Potter” movies, which are all available on HBO Max. Saturday on HBO Max
”Queer Eye”: The cast members of this long-running reality show no longer restrict themselves to being makeover artists. These days, they’re more like road shrinks. The new season has them offering advice to the lonely-hearted in Austin, Texas, which gives the Fab Five a chance to hold therapy sessions in legendary haunts like the Broken Spoke bar and the cowboy-wear store Allens Boots. Unfortunately, the Fab Five seem to think the locale gives them permission to strut cartoonish Southern accents. They’re so insulting, it’s a miracle they avoided getting black eyes. Friday on Netflix
”The Standups”: The main draw in this new collection that spotlights up and coming talent is “Saturday Night Live” veteran Melissa Villasenor, who uses her half-hour stage time to prove she can do more than impersonations. But the most memorable set comes from Dusty Slay, a Nashville-based comedian who is clever enough to lead a junior version of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. No surprise that Jeff Foxworthy selected him as his opening act in October when he taped his Netflix special in Minneapolis. Netflix
”Next Level Chef”: Fox takes one step closer to turning its entire lineup over to Gordon Ramsay with this new series, in which the loudmouth chef leads contestants through numerous challenges where they are often forced to use potted meat and third-rate utensils. Despite the twist, “Next Level” isn’t all that different from Ramsay’s 32,852 shows on the air. But give props to the producers for inviting a more diverse group of competitors than we usually see in these kinds of shows. 8 p.m. Sunday, Fox
— Neal Justin, Star Tribune