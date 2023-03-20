A man walks on Fifth Avenue as a campaign flag of former President Donald Trump hangs on a barricade in front of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan in New York City

NEW YORK — Workers erected barricades around a Manhattan courthouse on Monday as New York City braced for a possible indictment of Donald Trump over an alleged hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.

It would be the first-ever criminal case against any president. On Saturday, Trump urged followers on social media to protest what he said was his looming arrest.