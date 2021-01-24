Facing a torrent of criticism on social media, including broadsides from journalists and celebrities, The New York Times on Sunday addressed what it called “incorrect information” regarding a freelance editor, Lauren Wolfe, with whom the paper cut ties after a tweet some conservatives claimed showed bias.
Outrage had surged since Thursday evening, when journalist Yashar Ali said Wolfe “had her contract canceled” by The Times after she tweeted about having “chills” watching news coverage of Joe Biden’s plane landing at Joint Base Andrews before his inauguration on Wednesday.
Critics accused the paper of caving to conservative pressure and overpunishing one of its journalists for a minor act of impartiality.
But The Times denied on Sunday that there was a direct connection between Wolfe’s pro-Biden tweet and the end of her working relationship with the newspaper.
“There’s a lot of inaccurate information circulating on Twitter,” a spokesperson told The Washington Post.
“For privacy reasons we don’t get into the details of personnel matters, but we can say that we didn’t end someone’s employment over a single tweet. Out of respect for the individuals involved, we don’t plan to comment further.”
The newspaper also clarified that Wolfe was not a full-time employee and did not have a contract with the publication, contrary to reports, and instead worked on a more informal, freelance basis.
According to The Times’s editorial standards, employees are barred from doing “anything that damages The Times’s reputation for strict neutrality in reporting on politics and government.”
On Saturday, Wolfe addressed the severing of her relationship with The Times, arguing that she was the victim of a partisan battle. “Hard to fathom all the talk of ‘cancel culture’ on my timeline while I’m left without an income during a pandemic,” she wrote. “I’m not an ideology, I’m a hard-working person who can no longer pay her bills.”