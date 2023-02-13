NEW YORK -- Police in New York City have arrested a U-Haul truck driver accused of deliberately plowing into pedestrians on Monday, injuring at least eight people before officers chased him down and stopped the vehicle, authorities said.

The "violent rampage" through the Bay Ridge neighborhood of New York's Brooklyn borough left two victims hospitalized in critical condition and two in serious condition, city Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters on Monday afternoon, standing in front of the intersection where the truck was halted.