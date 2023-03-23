NYC-LOGO

Many directed their hate for the new logo at New York officials for trying to update a beloved design.

 Partnership for New York City

In the 1970s, graphic designer Milton Glaser brought a New York State tourism advertising campaign to life with his I (Heart) NY logo, changing souvenir shops forever. About 50 years later, a new ad campaign is trying to leverage some of its magic, with a few changes — and it’s rubbing New Yorkers the wrong way.

“It’s not just a slogan,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul addressed the crowd at the campaign’s Times Square press conference introducing “We (Heart) NYC” to the public with a big We (Heart) NYC sticker on her lapel. “It’s a spirit.”