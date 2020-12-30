The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry was swift and deep -- and far from over.
“The situation is dire for most independent venues," said Seth McNally, of M.E. Productions Inc.
McNally said it likely will be fall of this year before venues open at full capacity "and much longer before the music industry climbs out of this hole and recovers.”
The past 10 months have been a series of starts and stops as promoters and performers struggled to clear a path strewn with canceled shows and COVID-19 safety protocols.
“This thing is far from over, but we all sleep a little better knowing Congress reached an agreement on a new stimulus plan, which includes Save Our Stages, a much-needed financial lifeline to the arts and entertainment industry,” said McNally, a longtime concert promoter in the Granite State, of the COVID-19 relief bill signed by President Donald Trump last week.
Still, some big concert venues, including SNHU Arena in Manchester, Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom and the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, have been largely shuttered since last spring. Smaller venues are closing their doors for a second time in light of a national uptick in COVID-19 cases during the holiday season.
“We laid off 50 percent of the staff,” said Monte Bohanan, director of marketing and communications at the Music Hall in Portsmouth. “We went from 35 down to 17. It’s tough, too, because we’re such a tight-knit group. It’s painful.”
Donations from the Music Hall’s member base, grants and both federal and state funds likely will get the venue through its four-to-six-week pause and support efforts to reopen its doors, he said.
“I think with vaccines (on the market) and our financial security, through winter at least, getting those national tours back up and running and people’s willingness to sit shoulder to shoulder is the bigger challenge,” Bohanan said.
Pat Badger, who toured the world as part of the rock band Extreme and now helms the Eagles tribute band Dark Desert Eagles, describes the music industry’s year as a giant game of Kick The Can: One minute a concert date is at your feet, and the next it’s punted out of sight.
“Almost every show was canceled or it kicked the can so many times that I can’t remember when the initial (date was). ‘It’s postponed until fall,’ and then ‘it’s halfway through summer’ and then, ‘Nah, it won’t happen in the fall. Now it’s spring.’ We’re kicking the can every six months,” Badger said.
Dark Desert Eagles are scheduled to play an April 17, 2021 date at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom. This past September, the band played the inaugural Drive-in Live Concert series at Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey.
“It was my first drive-in show. Of course, (at first) it felt a little odd. You look out and see an ocean of cars. It felt like playing at a Patriots tail-gate party,” Badger said with a laugh. “There were fold-out chairs and coolers. People were really appreciative. I’ve heard polls of what people miss the most in 2020, and at the top of list was live music.”
A long intermission
With COVID-19 cases spiking again across the country, many area venues paused operations in December.
“The plan is to take it on a monthly basis," said David Rousseau, director of sales and marketing for the Palace Theatre and Rex Theatre in Manchester. "For now, we will be closed until the end of January. We’ll review our options, depending on the pandemic, the vaccine success, the availability of acts and performers."
Fundraising efforts remain critical, and the Palace continues to seek donations, sponsors and new members, Rousseau said.
“I think for the most part, we need to hunker down and wait,” said Scott Hayward, who owns and operates Tupelo Music Hall in Derry.
Tupelo was one of the first entertainment venues to switch gears in response to the pandemic, first moving attention from the stage to the kitchen to serve takeout meals to patrons and then to construct an outdoor stage for drive-in shows that drew about 300 patrons to each -- that’s roughly 75 cars with multiple passengers, plus patrons in a tented seating area.
When Tupelo moved back inside this past fall, capacity was reduced from 700 to 130.
Another timely venture was the Drive-in Live concert series in Swanzey. McNally, who has served as entertainment director at the Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center in Plymouth, teamed with business partner Mike Chadinha on the project.
The series included concerts by Guster, Recycled Percussion, Smith & Myers of Shinedown, Allman Betts Band, Grace Potter, Chase Rice, Pink Talking Fish, Marcus King and Aaron Lewis, as well as comedian Jim Breuer.
A sellout night would have meant anywhere from 1,600 to 2,500 attendees, with a maximum of 459 vehicles on site.
“The audience was spread out over roughly 6 acres, so the intimacy experienced at concerts during normal times was elusive at first. Folks started honking their horns because the artists couldn’t hear their clapping and cheering, and the artists in turn started encouraging folks to honk and flash their lights," McNally said.
"Only in 2020 could we find connection through honking horns,” McNally said.
Ten makes a crowd
It’s been a rollercoaster of a year for Hampton comedian Jim McCue. On March 14, 2020, he helmed a nearly sold-out show at the Music Hall. Then the pandemic closed down the venue.
In the fall, as the venue was operating at reduced capacity, McCue was to return for a Halfway to Saint Patrick’s Day Comedy and Dance Spectacular, but that was canceled a few days before the date.
McCue, founder of the Boston Comedy Festival, bounced back by taking this year’s industry panels, workshops and stand-up segments into a virtual format. Comedians Adam Ferrara, Lewis Black and Gary Gulman and guest DJ Emanuel Lewis, the iconic star of the ’80s sitcom “Webster,” joined the lineup.
“It was successful. We were in the black. We were shocked,” McCue said with a laugh. "It was a success, so I started feeling that we could get some momentum.”
But earlier this month, McCue learned a family member had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and would go into quarantine. Out of caution, McCue, who said his initial COVID test was negative, didn’t do a comedy show at Chunky’s Cinema on Dec. 26. He’s slated to do an 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve Show at the Roundabout Diner and Lounge in Portsmouth and a Jan. 9 show at Chunky’s Cinema in Manchester.
“The audiences have been a fraction of what rooms can hold, but the people that come are so supportive and wonderful,” McCue said.
“I had a show with 10 people in the audience. Afterward, the comedians were saying, 'That was the best audience I ever had. People were falling out of their seats laughing.'
"Part of the cure is psychological. It’s the ability to laugh at how horrible things are -- so we laugh about toilet paper and social distancing. It’s cathartic.”