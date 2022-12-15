AMTRAK

Coach seating on the new Amtrak trains that will debut in 2026 on various routes, including the Northeast Regional.

 Amtrak

Amtrak on Thursday unveiled details of the trains that will replace some of the carrier’s 50-year-old rail cars, starting in 2026.

The images offer a glimpse of the multi-powered Amtrak Airo trains being built in California by manufacturing company Siemens Mobility as part of Amtrak’s multibillion-dollar plan to upgrade its rolling stock over the next decade.