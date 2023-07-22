Paul Houle was 9 years old that summer, the one that would be remembered among many from Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire for the horrific aviation disaster that killed 89 people and changed the lives of hundreds more.
Decades later, Houle, by then the owner of bachelor’s degrees in history and aeronautical science, decided to look deeper into the disaster, which first caught his attention the morning of July 31, 1973.
“I thought to myself, You know what? I want to write a book about this,’” Houle said this week in a phone interview from his South Carolina home.
So he began where all researchers begin — perusing period newspaper accounts, aviation records, legal documents and other materials. He started to sketch out rough drafts.
“Once I was able to get an idea of what happened, I put together an outline of what happened,” Houle said.
“Then I started calling people.”
The result was “The Crash of Delta Flight 723.” The 2021 book has become the centerpiece of Houle’s presentations on the ill-fated Delta DC-9, which crashed into a 9-foot seawall as the crew tried to land in a swirling fog at Boston’s Logan Airport.
Houle’s next presentation is Thursday evening at the Aviation Museum in Londonderry.
On the day of the crash, Flight 723 departed Burlington, Vermont, scheduled to land in Boston. But while en route, it was ordered to set down in Manchester to pick up 45 passengers whose flight to New York City had been canceled due to weather.
Delta was planning to get those passengers to New York via connecting flights in Boston. About one-third of Houle’s book is devoted to the heroic battle that the lone survivor, 20-year-old Air Force Sgt. Leopold Chouinard, waged for several months before succumbing to his massive burn injuries.
Besides Chouinard and one other passenger, who survived the impact but died the same day, everyone on board perished.
Indeed, Chouinard’s fight to live attracted national attention. The odds were squarely against him: Some accounts of the crash reported that a passenger seated next to Chouinard unbuckled his seat belt and tried to push the soldier out a shattered window just as a flash fire erupted. As a result, Chouinard’s head and upper torso were spared the worst of the burns that the rest of his body sustained. Rescue crews rushed him to Massachusetts General Hospital.
Houle said he was able to track down the physician who headed up Chouinard’s treatment team at MGH. “He was gracious enough to be interviewed” for the book, Houle said.
While he doesn’t go into great detail, Houle said he touches upon the legal fallout from the crash, mainly toward the end of the book.
Many observers find what happened in the minutes after the plane slammed into the seawall and burst into flames difficult to comprehend.
“It was lying on the ground for a good eight, nine minutes,” Houle said, referring to the wide debris field, flaming chunks of aircraft and, regrettably, victims’ bodies. While some people at the airport thought they heard fairly loud booms, nobody could see the debris, or even the scattered fires, due to the heavy fog,
Instead, members of a construction crew working “a few hundred yards away” from the crash site began investigating upon hearing “a rumbling sound” and “seeing this flash, that suddenly disappeared,” Houle said.
“They drove in the direction” of the flash and rumbling, and soon “began seeing pieces of plane and fires,” he added.
A crew member jumped in his truck and raced over to the airport’s fire station, Houle said. Seated in his office, Massport Authority fire chief Charles Arena looked up to see someone at his door.
“He was pounding on the door, yelling ‘Crash! Crash!’” Houle said of the man from the construction crew.
At Thursday’s event, Houle will share some of the more compelling stories to come out of the crash, such as several would-be passengers who grew impatient while the flight was in delay mode — and opted against getting on the plane.
According to Jeff Rapsis, executive director of the Aviation Museum of NH, a young WMUR-TV reporter named Fred Kocher tracked down a man from Amherst who boarded the plane during its stopover in Manchester, then got off “at the last minute, thus sparing himself,” Rapsis said.
“With the approach of the accident’s 50th anniversary, the crash of Delta Flight 723 remains the deadliest air disaster in New England history,” Rapsis said. “Today, looking back at the crash, questions arise anew. What caused it? What changes resulted from it? How was the investigation into the crash impeded by the Watergate scandal, just then unfolding?”