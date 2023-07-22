Photo: 230721-news-logancrashbookauthor

Paul Houle was 9 years old that summer, the one that would be remembered among many from Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire for the horrific aviation disaster that killed 89 people and changed the lives of hundreds more.

Decades later, Houle, by then the owner of bachelor’s degrees in history and aeronautical science, decided to look deeper into the disaster, which first caught his attention the morning of July 31, 1973.