Guest speaker Jonathan Martin, a senior political correspondent for the New York Times, political analyst for CNN and co-author of “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future,” discusses the past and present relationship between the press and government officials.
Attendees of the First Amendment Award event at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College were given a copy of Jonathan Martin’s book, “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future,” on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Joseph W. McQuaid, president and chairman of Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, opens the First Amendment Award event at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Gilles Bissonnette, legal director at ACLU-NH and recipient of the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications First Amendment Award, speaks at Thursday’s award ceremony.
Gilles Bissonnette, a fierce fighter for transparency and accountability by government agencies and officials, received this year’s First Amendment Award from the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications Thursday evening in Manchester.
Bissonnette, legal director at ACLU-NH, was honored at a reception attended by leaders from civic, nonprofit, media and legal organizations at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.
He thanked his wife, Reagan, for her constant support, and his parents for giving him “the tools to channel my natural rebellious instincts into one of the few careers where that works.”
Bissonnette praised news organizations and the entire staff at ACLU-NH for demanding accountability from police departments, local school districts and city councils. “Many government agencies in this state — fortunately not all — still treat public records requests with a presumption of secrecy, not transparency,” he said.
“It’s critical to hold these agencies accountable, because if we don’t, our democracy crumbles,” he said.
New Hampshire Public Radio also was honored with the Loeb School’s Quill & Ink Award for its dedication to news reporting despite threats and even attacks against its journalists earlier this year.
Accepting the award, Jim Schachter, president and CEO of NHPR, said those attacks, under investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement, came “not at work, at their homes.”
But that’s not why his team deserves the award, Schachter said. “Rather, what’s worthy of honor is the courage that journalists demonstrate by doing their job, and by doing their job in the public interest,” he said.
The guest speaker for the evening was Jonathan Martin, senior political reporter for The New York Times and co-author of the new book, “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future.”
Martin had the audience smiling in appreciation, and recognition, as he shared a few stories from his years on the campaign trail here in New Hampshire, covering candidates such as John McCain, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Those stops at local businesses, restaurants and house parties were “some of my fondest memories covering politics,” he said.
But Martin came with a dark warning about what lies ahead. “What I worry about is what I see as a toxic trend toward delegitimizing the mainstream press,” he said.
Attacking the media isn’t new for politicians, he said. “What’s different now, I fear, is that those who are launching the attacks actually believe them, and they’re convincing the voters to believe the same pernicious claims about the press.”
If voters and candidates don’t believe that the press is legitimate, he said, there may no longer be debates and open meetings where voters and reporters can question candidates. That’s already happening in some races around the country, he said.
“What I worry about is the spontaneous interactions that are the lifeblood of American democracy,” he said.
And that’s especially important here in New Hampshire, Martin said. “No state treasures those interactions more. And so many of the best memories that folks in this room have, and that I have, to talk about are precisely from those spontaneous encounters.”
It’s up to the citizens to demand access to those who would lead us, Martin said.
“Politicians respond to the marketplace,” he said. “And you the voters are the marketplace.”
The nonprofit Nackey S. Loeb School was established more than 20 years ago by the late publisher of the Union Leader. The school’s president and chairman, Joseph W. McQuaid, said Loeb wanted to improve communications among the people of the state, and to protect and advance the First Amendment.