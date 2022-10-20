Gilles Bissonnette, a fierce fighter for transparency and accountability by government agencies and officials, received this year’s First Amendment Award from the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications Thursday evening in Manchester.

Bissonnette, legal director at ACLU-NH, was honored at a reception attended by leaders from civic, nonprofit, media and legal organizations at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.

NHPR president

Jim Schachter, president and CEO of New Hampshire Public Radio, accepts the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications 2022 Quill and Ink Award on behalf of NHPR reporters.
Jonathan Martin

Guest speaker Jonathan Martin, a senior political correspondent for the New York Times, political analyst for CNN and co-author of “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future,” discusses the past and present relationship between the press and government officials.
Martin's book

Attendees of the First Amendment Award event at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College were given a copy of Jonathan Martin’s book, “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future,” on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.