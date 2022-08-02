GILFORD — “The managers are back.”
That jubilant report came Tuesday from Jennifer Karnan, marketing manager for Gunstock Mountain Resort. "Tom Day (Gunstock's president and general manager) and our entire senior management team are returning this week,” she said. "We're all walking around with smiles on today."
By accepting the resignations of two Gunstock Area commissioners and appointing one new commissioner, the Belknap County Delegation on Monday night set the stage for the immediate return of senior management, including Day, who had walked out last month.
The resort’s Adventure Park is reopening on Thursday, just in time for the start of Soulfest, New England’s largest Christian music festival. That will be two weeks to the day that the park’s chairlifts, Mountain Coaster, zipline tour and “Aerial Treetop Adventure” activities were shut down.
After Monday night’s meeting, Gunstock Mountain Resort posted on social media a photo of Tom Day, surrounded by applauding people and holding the office keys that had just been returned to him. “Keys and seltzers in hand, Tom Day is ready to put this ordeal behind him and get back to work with his directors!” the resort posted.
"So happy to have this excellent management team back," Rep. Mike Bordes, R-Laconia, posted in response.
The managers resigned en masse at the commission’s July 20 meeting, saying they had been micro-managed and demeaned by two commissioners in particular: Peter Ness and David Strang.
Ness resigned last Friday after being pressured to do so by Commissioners Jade Wood and Doug Lambert. At a special meeting of the Gunstock Area Commission on Sunday, Strang said that he would resign if and when the county delegation appointed a third person to the commission so that it could function with a quorum.
That happened around 9 p.m. Monday after 10 members of the 18-member Belknap County Delegation met (one of them by telephone) at Gunstock to accept the resignations of Ness and Gary Kiedaisch, who resigned in sympathy with the managers, and then to appoint Denise Conroy of Alton to the commission.
Saying Strang’s terms for his stepping down had been met, the delegation then voted 9-1 to accept Strang’s resignation, prompting whoops of joy from some of the nearly 200 people gathered at the main lodge at the resort.
Day had said that he and his team would be back as soon as both Ness and Strang were gone.
"I think a lot of people will be pleased," said marketing manager Karnan.
“It’s peak season for us, so it really has been a time of heartbreak,” she said. “We just are so excited about reopening and seeing our guests again and seeing the park back up and running and bustling.”
Gov. Chris Sununu quickly reacted to the news.
"Congratulations and thank you to the citizens of Belknap County for their successful efforts, perseverance, and strong advocacy," he said in a statement. "They spoke up, made their voices heard, and saved Gunstock."
The conflict on the Gunstock Area Commission began last fall when the commission sought to have Ness removed by the county delegation for being abusive to staff and for a perceived conflict of interest as Ness had wanted to sell software made by his company to Gunstock.
Rather than investigate the complaint, however, Mike Sylvia of Belmont, who is chair of the all-Republican Belknap County Delegation, sought to remove Ness’ critics, and ultimately got one commissioner to resign while another was not reappointed.
Strang was then appointed to the commission, with Ness becoming chairman in March.
Over the succeeding months, tension grew between Day and his team and the commission, but particularly with Ness and Strang.
After the mass resignation in July and with Soulfest, one of Gunstock’s signature annual events set to start on Thursday, the commission and several state representatives of the county delegation, including Harry Bean of Gilford, realized they had to do something.
That something was calling an emergency meeting of a majority of the delegation members, said Bean, who was elected Monday to serve as acting chair. He said he was informed by an attorney that the delegation’s meeting was a legal one and that it had the authority to appoint a commissioner Monday to complete an open term that expires in November 2023.
After considering several candidates, some of whom had announced interest previously, some of whom stood up and offered to serve at Monday’s meeting, delegation members ultimately chose Conroy.
A self-described native of West Virginia, Conroy told the delegation that she and her family were relatively recent arrivals to Belknap County, but that they already loved the place and Gunstock.
Conroy touted her business experience, which includes being senior vice president for marketing and creative for HGTV & DIY Network. She was also executive vice president of marketing and research for the Outdoor Channel.
Several county delegation members cited her professional background for her appointment, with others pointing out that as a newcomer to Gunstock, Conroy brings no baggage to the commission.