Two weeks after three selectmen walked out of a meeting because most of the audience was maskless, the Danville Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to rescind an ordinance requiring face coverings in town buildings.
Tuesday’s move, which followed public pressure to end the local mask requirement, makes Danville the latest community to lift its requirement after Gov. Chris Sununu allowed the statewide mask mandate to expire on April 16.
The decision was met with a round of applause from members of the audience — some of whom wore masks while others were maskless.
Several people removed their masks as soon as the vote was taken.
At the beginning of the meeting, before the mask discussion began, Selectman Kimberly Farah asked Chairman Shawn O’Neil to put on a mask because the rule was still in place.
“I am not going to follow that,” O’Neil told Farah.
O’Neil and Selectman Steve Woitkun, who is also the town’s fire chief, had voted against the mask mandate when the board approved it at a meeting on April 19.
O’Neil, who proposed ending the mandate, was the only selectman who refused to wear a mask at the start of Tuesday’s meeting.
The meeting drew a large crowd, which included residents and some from out of town.
Before a few spoke in support of removing the mandate, Farah told the board that she planned to vote in favor of eliminating it.
Resident JJ Bradbury received applause after he urged the board to suspend the requirement.
“Since the time that this policy was enforced, the state guidelines have changed, the federal guidelines have changed. For crying out loud, Walmart has changed. I think that eventually we’re going to be taking our masks off. Let’s do it now. Let’s get it done, and let’s get on to the rest of the business. So far this has been an embarrassment to the town,” he said.
“Take them off the children,” another man shouted.
Farah, who is also chairman of the Timberlane Regional School Board, has been criticized for shutting down an in-person school board meeting on May 20 after a group of unmasked people attended the meeting at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center in Plaistow.
Masks are still required in school buildings.
Kate Bossi, who was the first to enter the building, was later arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly pushing past a Plaistow police sergeant after police said she was told twice not to enter without a mask.
Following the arrest, Farah ordered that the rest of the meeting be held remotely. When the meeting resumed later that night, O’Neil, who is also a member of the school board, proposed that the school’s mask mandate also be lifted. His motion failed.