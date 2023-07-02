In the wake of the recent Supreme Court decision to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, Attorney General John M. Formella and the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Robocall Response Team issued a joint statement to student loan debt scams.

The news could stir up scammers to send misleading robocalls and texts, according to a news release. The scam calls and texts may purport to offer some form of relief from student loan debt.