A Swanzey man could lose his hunting license for three years for bear-baiting after a New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officer found jelly in the mouth of a dead bear.
Conservation Officer Eric Hannett said his suspicions were raised when William Walsh recently brought in a bear for registration. Walsh said he happened across the bear while out in the woods and shot it.
“He said he didn’t kill it over bait, which is unusual,” Hannett said.
Baiting bears is legal in New Hampshire with the correct permits, which Walsh did not have, Hannett said.
When Hannett went to take a tooth from the bear, which is used to establish the bear’s age for recording purposes, he found the telltale jelly. Jelly and other sweets often are used by hunters to lure bears.
Bear season opened Sept. 1, but Hannett said when he and Conservation Officer Nick Masucci went to investigate Walsh’s Roxbury hunting site, they found evidence Walsh had been baiting the site before that. Hannett said even hunters who have bait permits aren't allowed to bait sites before the season starts.
Hannett said Walsh faces charges of baiting on someone else's property without permission, placing bait before the start of baiting season for bears and shooting a ruffed grouse out of season. The violation-level baiting charge carries fines and the possible loss of three years of hunting privileges. According to Hannett, this is the second time in five years Walsh has been charged with illegal baiting.
Hannett said hunting regulations must be strictly enforced for the benefit of future generations of wildlife and hunters. “If we don’t regulate the taking of these animals, there will be no more for further generations to enjoy and see,” Hannett said.
Last year, New Hampshire hunters killed 886 bears, the third-highest total in state history. The state sets hunting regulations for particular animals based on different data, Hannett said. When people break those rules, it skews the data and could impact a specie's population.
“Our laws are based on biological data, based on what’s out there,” Hannett said.
Some New Hampshire wildlife species, like wild turkeys and bobcats, had been driven to the point of near-extinction, he said. Wild turkeys have made a comeback in recent decades and are once again hunted. Bobcats are coming back, and proposals to permit hunting them again have been considered in recent years.
Walsh paid for the butchering of the bear he took, which weighed in at 150 pounds. Hannett said the meat is being stored in a freezer while the case is adjudicated. If Walsh is found guilty, Hannett said, the meat will be donated to a food pantry.