Robert Addie with his daughters, from left, Neve, Cierra and Sage, during his birthday weekend in Massachusetts.  

Robert Addie thought he couldn't be happier celebrating his 59th birthday with his three daughters and son-in-law on a tuna fishing trip off Cape Cod this week.

The New Hampshire man got an awe-inspiring birthday surprise when three whales jumped from the water and twisted in the air in near-perfect unison. Addie recorded the rare triple breach, which he called a "truly epic moment."

Robert Addie, right, with two of his daughters, Sage, left, and Neve, and son-in-law, Josh, fishing in the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary on Monday. MUST CREDIT: Family photo