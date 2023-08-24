Bedford police and animal welfare investigators on Wednesday removed 33 dogs, three birds and a cat from a Bedford home with a history of animal hoarding.
"Nobody lives with 35 animals stacked in crates. It's not a healthy environment" for humans or pets, said Lisa Dennison, director of the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NHSPCA).
She said the moldy home in disrepair, with feces and urine throughout, was a heart-wrenching situation.
The rescue occurred after police served a search warrant. The woman who appeared to live there surrendered all but two of the animals, who went to a different living situation.
It's the third time since June that law enforcement and animal welfare professionals had responded to excessive numbers of animals living in squalor at that home, Dennison said. An inspection in July found that the owner had not made the health and safety improvements required, and 4 horses, two mini-horses, two donkeys and 14 dogs and puppies were removed.
According to the NHSPCA, the dogs rescued Wednesday were living in crates stacked three high that were inappropriate for their size. The odors from animal waste and urine were overwhelming.
"The dogs were living in a home that was clearly overrun," said Tona McCarthy, humane agent and cruelty investigator for the NHSPCA, in a news release.
The rescue comes at a time when the shelter is at full capacity with over 200 animals in care.
The animals retrieved Wednesday will be medically treated, socialized and vaccinated, Dennison said. "Now they have been removed and have a brighter future. To be inundated with animals, with people that don't care for the animals, themselves or their property, it's sad."
18 of the rescued dogs, mostly small breeds, will be available for adoption at the SPCA's shelter over the next several days.
"We want people who were thinking of adopting in the first place, who have the heart and a home and want to welcome a new family member," said Dennison. The shelter at 104 Portsmouth Ave. in Stratham is open every day except Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"We are working diligently to get as many animals (as possible) ready for adoption this weekend," which is National Clear the Shelters weekend, Dennison said. Adoption discounts and incentives will be available.