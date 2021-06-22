Forty people won permits to hunt moose in New Hampshire this October in Fish and Game’s 34th annual moose hunt lottery drawing in Concord.
Winners were selected from a pool of 6,195 applicants.
The overall odds of being drawn this year were 1 in 98 for residents and 1 in 480 for nonresidents.
In addition to 34 New Hampshire residents, permit winners hailed from Iowa, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and West Virginia, Fish and Game said in a news release.
In 2020, New Hampshire hunters harvested 39 moose, for a statewide success rate of 75%. New Hampshire has held an annual moose hunt since 1988, when 75 permits were issued for a three-day hunt in the North Country.
According to Fish and Game officials, 1,155 people submitted an application this year for a bonus point only. The bonus point system improves the chance of winning for each consecutive year a person has entered but is not selected.
The 2021 New Hampshire moose season will run from Oct. 16-24.
Each permit winner is assigned to one of 13 wildlife management units in the state. Winners are allowed to enlist a guide and one friend or relative to help on the hunt as a subpermittee.
Those whose names were selected will be officially notified by mail. A list of names of the 2021 winners and alternates is online at www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose-winners.html.