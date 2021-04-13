More than 60 rabbits -- instead of the 20 that police expected -- were rescued from a Farmington home recently.
"The animals were surrendered by their owner, who had become overwhelmed by the care needed," Lisa Dennison, executive director of the New Hampshire SPCA, said in a news release.
Thirty-six of the rabbits went to the New Hampshire SPCA in Stratham, while Pope Memorial Cocheco Valley Humane Society in Dover accepted 24.
"Upon initial exam by a veterinarian, the rabbits -- which included some very young bunnies -- were found to be suffering with medical conditions requiring extensive medical care and quarantine for approximately six weeks," Dennison said.
The 36 at the NHSPCA include a nursing mother; it is not yet known if any of the females are pregnant. The rabbits are separated and receiving food, water and medical care, she said.
Anyone who would like to help the New Hampshire SPCA care for the animals can make a tax-deductible donation to the SOS Fund at the NHSPCA.
Go to http://bit.ly/nhspca-sos-fund or call 603-773-5706. Checks can be mailed to: SOS Fund, NHSPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.