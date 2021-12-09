Rescuers scooped up dozens of black-and-white cats on Wednesday in a Kensington home “overrun” with felines and reeking with toxic levels of ammonia — after one of the homeowners accidentally shot himself in the stomach.
About 8 a.m. Wednesday, a man in his late 60s or early 70s showed up at Exeter Hospital with a gunshot wound in his abdomen, said Kensington Police Chief Scott Cain.
Cain said the man had been trying to clean the rust off a .22-caliber rifle he had purchased at a yard sale when the gun fell off his workbench and discharged, hitting him in the stomach.
Cain said the wounded man’s wife drove him five miles to Exeter Hospital. From Exeter, Cain said, the man was rushed to a Boston hospital for surgery. Cain said the bullet might have been lodged in his spine, but he did not know the man’s condition on Thursday.
Police went to the couple’s home on Amesbury Road to investigate and confirm the shooting had been accidental. Cain said they have determined it was.
But while at the house, officers encountered several black-and-white cats — and the overwhelming stench of ammonia from cat urine.
Police called the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on Thursday to help remove what police initially guessed were 25 cats.
But as rescuers worked, more black-and-white cats and kittens appeared. Then more, and then more, seeming to crawl out of every corner of the house.
Cain said a dozen cats were found in a mattress on Wednesday evening.
“The house was being overrun by felines,” he said.
In all, the New Hampshire SPCA counted 67 black-and-white tuxedo cats and kittens.
The town’s health officer condemned the home, Cain said, because the air had toxic levels of ammonia, 44 parts per million — almost double the maximum “safe” level of 25 parts per million. The floors were covered with cat urine and feces.
Before the cats can find new homes, they will have to be evaluated by a veterinarian and will stay for at least several weeks in the SPCA’s shelter.
When the cats are ready to be adopted, Dennison said the adoption process will be run through the New Hampshire SPCA’s website. Because there are so many cats, she said, the shelter will not be able to manage phone inquiries.
“It’s a lot of animals to take in in a day,” said Lisa Dennison, executive director of the New Hampshire SPCA. The society has taken on cases involving 19 Italian greyhounds, 36 German shepherds, even one case with 125 different animals.
Another animal shelter and welfare group, the New Hampshire Humane Society, is caring for the Great Danes found in fetid conditions in a Wolfeboro home in 2017.
The SPCA expanded its Stratham shelter this year and opened the new $6 million facility less than a week ago, Dennison said. Shelter staff had hoped to use this week to settle into the new space — but the cats from Kensington are now taking up much of their attention.
“We are using every single inch of that new space to quarantine and isolate this very large volume of cats,” Dennison said. “We have cats throughout the building.”
Dennison said anyone interested in helping the New Hampshire SPCA with the cost of caring for the cats can make a donation to the New Hampshire SPCA’s SOS FUND. Donations can be made at www.nhspca.orgor through a direct donation link, by phone at 603-772-2921 x 102, or by mail to the New Hampshire SPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.