fatbearweek-2f3147e2-4a32-11ed-ba51-a126ce0a9c69.jpg

747 is the winner of Fat Bear Week 2022. MUST CREDIT: L. Law

 L. Law

After a drama-filled week of bulging bellies, triumph and attempted voter fraud , the internet has crowned 747 the colossal king of Fat Bear Week 2022, beating rookie 901 by more than 11,000 votes.

This year's final came down to a battle between David and Goliath - figuratively speaking, considering both bears are behemoths. Katmai National Park and Preserve's undisputed biggest bear, 747, a.k.a. "Bear Force One," was pitted against a first-time competitor with such an impressive set of before and after photos, she was nicknamed the "747 of female bears."