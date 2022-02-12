LACONIA — Despite mercurial weather and a different kind of COVID-19 challenge, the 93rd Annual World Championship Sled Dog Derby was two-thirds complete Saturday and being hailed a success by organizers and drivers.
In the sled-dog racing world, the human at the back of the sled is known as a driver, not a musher, said Ed Clifford, 56, of Raymond, who was competing in the Six-Dog and Open classes and who noted that the Laconia Derby is a big deal.
Past Open Class winner Guy Girard of St. Thomas de Joliette, Quebec, said the Laconia Derby is equivalent to one of the four Grand Slam events in the professional tennis year, which is why he was in the City on the Lakes with his dogs, even though a number of his fellow Canadians stayed home.
“If they catch it (COVID-19), they have to be in quarantine for 10 to 14 days” upon returning to Canada, said Girard, explaining “they can’t afford to take the risk.”
Girard came to Laconia because of its history — in the heyday of North American sled-dog racing, there was a multiple city tour that began in the Midwest then went east, north to Alaska, where Girard is headed next — and because he’d like to add a second Open Class title to his resume.
He said sled-dog racing is expensive — Kenny Chezik of Fife Lake, Mich., said he has a kennel with 50 dogs, which is big by modern standards — and increasingly problematic from a local zoning perspective, too.
You need a lot of land to kennel and run dogs, and they can be loud, said Chezik, 62, who with his wife, Lori, was attending and competing in his first Laconia Derby.
An accomplished sprint racer in Alaska, Chezik said coming to Laconia was not only a lifelong bucket list item for him, but also a memorial to Dale Munford, his “mentor,” who died on Dec. 23, 2021, also to Munford’s late wife, Barb.
Clifford, too, said he was racing in memory of a loved one: his father, Malcolm, who instilled in him a love of the sport and who died in 2020, nine months after the most recent running of the Laconia Derby, which was canceled in 2021 because of pandemic-safety concerns.
“My first race was in the one-dog races and I was 3 years old,” recalled Clifford, who is 56 and who has spent more than half his life working for United Parcel Service. After racing Friday morning, he worked a half-shift Friday evening and was back in Laconia on Saturday.
Racing is a “labor of love” for him, said Clifford, joking that “part of my retirement is (going to) feeding these dogs.”
The 2022 Laconia Derby is extra special for Clifford because among his competitors, with Girard and Chezik foremost among them, he is also vying with his daughter, Nova Clifford of Pembroke, for the best course time.
That rivalry is a beautiful thing, he said. “It’s a compliment that she’s learned as much as she can from me and is rising to the top of the sport,” said Clifford.
Chezik, who’s been racing “since 1978,” said “all the greats I used to look up to as a 20-year old,” spoke glowingly about the Laconia Derby.
Because of its twisty race course, the Laconia Derby was known as “a tough race,” he said. “The driver had to be really on their toes, they had to be really sharp” to do well, said Chezik.
Jen Hollows, secretary of the Lakes Region Sled Dog Club, said that while not having as many Canadian drivers as normal was disappointing, the upside was that “a lot of locals were able to come,” including honorary locals like Fernando Ramirez, who hails from Peoa, Utah.
Making the Laconia Derby happen was “hard,” Hollows acknowledged, not only because of the pandemic and unseasonably warm weather on Friday and Saturday, but also because the state of New Hampshire held off for a long time before agreeing to let the LRSDC use the Opechee State Forest for the Laconia Derby.
Jim Lyman, who is president of the LRSDC, said he’ll be out early Sunday morning to check that the derby course is in condition for a third day of racing. If not, there will be an announcement posted quickly to the LRSDC Facebook page.
Hailed by Clifford as one of the premier sled-dog race course builders in the Northeast, Lyman said “I’m so happy that we just got two days of racing in.”
“It’s been good spectator weather and it’s good for the dogs” because, while mushy, the course provided traction and cooling wetness to the canines.
Girard said the conditions on Saturday “could be better,” but was generally philosophical about them.
“It’s Laconia,” he explained. “You are in the south.”