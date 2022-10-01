Bella the beagle loves boxes from Amazon. She tears into them, while ignoring other deliveries. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post but has never met Bella.)

Little Bit, a recently departed tortoiseshell cat, was similarly obsessed - but with socks. She would raid the laundry basket in the middle of the night and paw through the open suitcases of houseguests, who invariably found themselves one sock short in the morning.